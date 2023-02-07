Samiam announce new album, release “Crystallized” video

by Em Moore
Samiam have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Stowaway and will be out March 31 via Pure Noise Records. The band have also released a video for their new song “Crystallized”. The video was filmed, directed, and edited by Austin Rhodes. Samiam will be touring with The Bouncing Souls this spring and released Trips in 2011. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Stowaway Tracklist
1. Lake Speed
2. Crystallized
3. Lights Out, Little Hustler
4. Shoulda Stayed
5. Shut Down
6. Scout Knife
7. Monterey Canyon
8. Natural Disasters
9. Stanley
10. Highwire
11. Something
12. Stowaway