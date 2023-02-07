Private Function to release new album

Australian punks Private Function have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called 370HSSV 0773H and features a scratch-off cover. If you reveal three matching icons you can win $2999 and have your face printed on all future represses of the album. This album cover almost didn’t happen due to South Australia’s Lotteries Act which states that a permit must be obtained for the release of anything involving “scratch-based cash promotion”. On February 6, the band announced that they had been granted an exemption from Part 2 of the Lotteries Act. The album will be able to be released as planned in South Australia with the scratch-off cover intact. 370HSSV 0773H will be out March 31. Private Function released their album Whose Line Is It Anyway? in 2020. See the band's statement about the exemption below.
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore