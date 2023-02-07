Private Function to release new album

Australian punks Private Function have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called 370HSSV 0773H and features a scratch-off cover. If you reveal three matching icons you can win $2999 and have your face printed on all future represses of the album. This album cover almost didn’t happen due to South Australia’s Lotteries Act which states that a permit must be obtained for the release of anything involving “scratch-based cash promotion”. On February 6, the band announced that they had been granted an exemption from Part 2 of the Lotteries Act. The album will be able to be released as planned in South Australia with the scratch-off cover intact. 370HSSV 0773H will be out March 31. Private Function released their album Whose Line Is It Anyway? in 2020. See the band's statement about the exemption below.