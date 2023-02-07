Dream Wife announce new album, release “Hot (Don't Date A Musician)” video

by Em Moore
Dream Wife have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Social Lubrication and will be out June 9 via Lucky Number. The band have also released a video for their new song “Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)”. Dream Wife released both their album So When You Gonna… and their live album IRL (Live in London 2020) in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Social Lubrication Tracklist
Kick In The Teeth
Who Do You Wanna Be?
Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)
Social Lubrication
Mascara
Leech
I Want You
Curious
Honestly
Orbit