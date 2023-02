Dream Wife announce new album, release “Hot (Don't Date A Musician)” video

10 hours ago by Em Moore

Dream Wife have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Social Lubrication and will be out June 9 via Lucky Number. The band have also released a video for their new song “Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)”. Dream Wife released both their album So When You Gonna… and their live album IRL (Live in London 2020) in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.