Dream Wife announce new album, release “Hot (Don't Date A Musician)” video

Dream Wife
by

Dream Wife have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Social Lubrication and will be out June 9 via Lucky Number. The band have also released a video for their new song “Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)”. Dream Wife released both their album So When You Gonna… and their live album IRL (Live in London 2020) in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Social Lubrication Tracklist

Kick In The Teeth

Who Do You Wanna Be?

Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)

Social Lubrication

Mascara

Leech

I Want You

Curious

Honestly

Orbit