German hardcore and punk festival My People Fest has added more bands to its lineup for this year. Choke Cocoi, Dying For It, Incaseyouleave, Initiate, Problem Patterns, and Iron Deficiency will now be playing the festival. These bands join the previously announced first wave lineup of Faim, Fuse, Move BHC, Shoreline, Tomar Control, xDREGSx, and No Man. My People Fest will take place July 14-16 at Cassiopeia Club and OST Hafen in Berlin, Germany.
