Soul Glo have announced US tour dates for this March. Cloud Rat and Backslider will be joining them on all dates. Soul Glo released their album Diaspora Problems in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 03
|Millersville, PA
|Phantom Power
|Mar 04
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat's Cradle
|Mar 05
|Gainesville, FL
|Loosey's
|Mar 06
|Miami, FL
|Bar Nancy
|Mar 07
|Tampa, FL
|The Orpheum
|Mar 08
|Orlando, FL
|Conduit
|Mar 09
|Atlanta, GA
|Boggs Social & Supply
|Mar 10
|Richmond, VA
|Warehouse
|Mar 11
|Philadelphia, PA
|Cousin Dannys
|Mar 12
|Washington, DC
|Songbyrd