Flogging Molly announce new EP, release “Til The Anarchy's Restored”

Flogging Molly have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Til The Anarchy’s Restored and will be out March 10 via Rise Records. The EP features one new song (the title track) and two live versions of “Drunken Lullabies” and “What’s Left of the Flag” that were recorded by Steve Albini at Electrical Audio during the recording sessions for their 2022 album Anthem. The title track has also been released. Flogging Molly are currently on tour in the US and will be touring Europe starting in May. Check out the new song below.