X announce California shows

X
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

X have announced Californian tour dates for this April. The statement along with the announcement reads in part, “New Songs for a New Album! Played for you, before they are recorded! Along with all your favorites!” X released Alphabetland in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 06The Music BoxSan Diego, CA
Apr 07The Glass HousePomona, CA
Apr 08Pappy + Harriet’sPioneertown, CA
Apr 11Teragram BallroomLos Angeles, CA
Apr 12Teragram BallroomLos Angeles, CA
Apr 14The Guild TheatreMenlo Park, CA
Apr 15The Guild TheatreMenlo Park, CA