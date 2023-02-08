Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
X have announced Californian tour dates for this April. The statement along with the announcement reads in part, “New Songs for a New Album! Played for you, before they are recorded! Along with all your favorites!” X released Alphabetland in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 06
|The Music Box
|San Diego, CA
|Apr 07
|The Glass House
|Pomona, CA
|Apr 08
|Pappy + Harriet’s
|Pioneertown, CA
|Apr 11
|Teragram Ballroom
|Los Angeles, CA
|Apr 12
|Teragram Ballroom
|Los Angeles, CA
|Apr 14
|The Guild Theatre
|Menlo Park, CA
|Apr 15
|The Guild Theatre
|Menlo Park, CA