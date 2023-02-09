Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere for the new video by Los Angeles punk band HOLYFANGS! The video is for their song “This Might Take A While” and was created by Yusuf Laher. Speaking to Punknews, the band said of the video,



”We're super stoked to have worked with our buddy Yusuf Laher on bringing this video to life with imagery that speaks to the song's lyrics - finding a new home and taking steps out of your comfort zone. The live footage was shot at a backyard show in Vegas during the cold front in Nov 2022, hence the beanies, it was crazy cold that evening!”

"This Might Take A While" is off HOLYFANGS’ 2022 EP I. Watch the video below!