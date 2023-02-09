Depeche Mode announce album details, release “Ghosts Again” video

by Em Moore
Depeche Mode have announced details for their upcoming album Momento Mori. The album will be out March 24 via Columbia Records and features 12 new tracks. The band has also released a video for their first single “Ghosts Again”. Depeche Mode will be touring North America and Europe starting in March and released their album Spirit. In 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Momento Mori Tracklist
1My Cosmos Is Mine
Wagging Tongue
Ghosts Again
Don’t Say You Love Me
My Favourite Stranger
Soul With Me
Caroline's Monkey
Before We Drown
People Are Good
Always You
Never Let Me Go
Speak To Me