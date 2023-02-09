Depeche Mode announce album details, release “Ghosts Again” video

Depeche Mode
by

Depeche Mode have announced details for their upcoming album Momento Mori. The album will be out March 24 via Columbia Records and features 12 new tracks. The band has also released a video for their first single “Ghosts Again”. Depeche Mode will be touring North America and Europe starting in March and released their album Spirit. In 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Momento Mori Tracklist

1My Cosmos Is Mine

Wagging Tongue

Ghosts Again

Don’t Say You Love Me

My Favourite Stranger

Soul With Me

Caroline's Monkey

Before We Drown

People Are Good

Always You

Never Let Me Go

Speak To Me