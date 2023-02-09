Mad Caddies announce East Coast tour

Mad Caddies announce East Coast tour
Mad Caddies have announced US tour dates for this June. The Last Gang and Supervillians will be joining them on select dates. Mad Caddies released their EP House on Fire in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jun 14MohawkBuffalo, NYw/The Last Gang
Jun 15Brighton Music HallBoston, MAw/The Last Gang
Jun 16MonarchBrooklyn, NYw/The Last Gang
Jun 17SpotlightLong Island, NYw/The Last Gang
Jun 18Sound StageBaltimore, MDw/The Last Gang
Jun 20The BunkerVirginia Beach, VAw/The Last Gang
Jun 21MasqueradeAtlanta, GAw/The Last Gang
Jun 22Cafe DavinciOrlando, FLw/Supervillians
Jun 23UnderbellyJacksonville, FLw/Supervillians
Jun 24Terra FermataStuart, FLw/Supervillians
Jun 25DebaucheryMelbourne, FLw/Supervillians
Jun 27Cobra LoungeNashville, TN
Jun 28Headliners Music HallLouisville, KY