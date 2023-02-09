Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Mad Caddies have announced US tour dates for this June. The Last Gang and Supervillians will be joining them on select dates. Mad Caddies released their EP House on Fire in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jun 14
|Mohawk
|Buffalo, NY
|w/The Last Gang
|Jun 15
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA
|w/The Last Gang
|Jun 16
|Monarch
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/The Last Gang
|Jun 17
|Spotlight
|Long Island, NY
|w/The Last Gang
|Jun 18
|Sound Stage
|Baltimore, MD
|w/The Last Gang
|Jun 20
|The Bunker
|Virginia Beach, VA
|w/The Last Gang
|Jun 21
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|w/The Last Gang
|Jun 22
|Cafe Davinci
|Orlando, FL
|w/Supervillians
|Jun 23
|Underbelly
|Jacksonville, FL
|w/Supervillians
|Jun 24
|Terra Fermata
|Stuart, FL
|w/Supervillians
|Jun 25
|Debauchery
|Melbourne, FL
|w/Supervillians
|Jun 27
|Cobra Lounge
|Nashville, TN
|Jun 28
|Headliners Music Hall
|Louisville, KY