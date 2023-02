4 hours ago by Em Moore

Gel have announced two album release shows for April. They will be playing at TV Eye in New York on April 21 with End It, Faze, Exhibition, and Phantom and on April 22 at St. Vitus also in New York with Peace Test, Taking Meds, Dog Breath, and one more guest yet to be announced. Gel will be releasing their debut LP Only Constant on March 31 via Convulse Records and released Shock Therapy, their split with Cold Brats in 2022.