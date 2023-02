10 hours ago by Em Moore

Sleaford Mods have released a video for their new song featuring Florence Shaw from Dry Cleaning called “Force 10 From Navarone”. The video was directed by Eddie Whelan. The song is off their upcoming album UK Grim which will be out March 23 via Rough Trade Records. Sleaford Mods released Spare Ribs in 2021. Check out the video below.