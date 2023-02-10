Linkin Park announce expanded 20th anniversary reissue of 'Meteora'

Linkin Park have announced that they will be releasing an expanded reissue of their 2003 album Meteora for its 20th anniversary. The anniversary edition features seven unreleased songs including “Lost” which has been released along with an AI-generated music video and features vocals from their late singer Chester Bennington. The box set includes the expanded version of Meteora along with Live in Texas, Live in Nottingham 2003, LPU Rarities 2.0, Live Rarities 2003-2004, Lost Demos, and the DVDs of The Making of Meteora /The Art of Meteora/Work in Progress, Veterans Stadium, Live in Seoul, Live in Manila, and Live in Denver - Project Revolution 2004 along with a 40-page book. Meteora 20 will be out April 7. Check out the video below.