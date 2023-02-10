Magnolia Park: “Do Or Die” (ft. Ethan Ross)

by Em Moore
Magnolia Park have released a lyric video for their new song called “Do Or Die” that features rapper Ethan Ross. The video was created by Jessica Griffith. The song is out digitally via Epitaph Records. Magnolia Park will be touring the US and Canada starting in March released their album Baku’s Revenge in 2022. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|03 . 03
|Orlando, FL
|The Abbey
|03 . 04
|Jacksonville, FL
|Underbelly
|03.05
|Atlanta , GA
|The Masquerade
|03.07
|Charlotte , NC
|The Basement East
|03. 1 0
|Richmond , VA
|Amos’ Southend
|03 . 11
|Pittsburgh , PA
|Preserving Underground
|03.12
|New York, NY
|Gramercy Theater
|03.14
|Toronto, ON
|Velvet Underground
|03.16
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|03.17
|Asbury Park, NJ
|House Of Independents
|03.18
|Cambridge , MA
|The Sinclair
|03.19
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore
|03.21
|Lakewood, OH
|Mahall’s
|03.22
|Detroit, MI
|The Shelter
|03.24
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|03.25
|Minneapolis, MN
|Cabooze
|03.26
|Lawrence, KS
|Bottleneck
|03.28
|Austin, TX
|Parish
|03.29
|Dallas, TX
|Trees
|04 .01
|Tampa, FL
|The Orpheum
|10.21
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young 2023