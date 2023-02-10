Magnolia Park: “Do Or Die” (ft. Ethan Ross)

Magnolia Park
by

Magnolia Park have released a lyric video for their new song called “Do Or Die” that features rapper Ethan Ross. The video was created by Jessica Griffith. The song is out digitally via Epitaph Records. Magnolia Park will be touring the US and Canada starting in March released their album Baku’s Revenge in 2022. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateCityVenue
03 . 03 Orlando, FLThe Abbey 
03 . 04 Jacksonville, FLUnderbelly 
03.05 Atlanta ,  GA The Masquerade
 03.07 Charlotte ,  NC The Basement East 
03. 1 0 Richmond ,  VA Amos’ Southend 
03 . 11 Pittsburgh ,  PAPreserving Underground 
03.12New York, NY Gramercy Theater
 03.14Toronto, ONVelvet Underground 
03.16Baltimore, MD Ottobar 
03.17Asbury Park, NJHouse Of Independents 
03.18Cambridge , MAThe Sinclair 
03.19Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore 
03.21Lakewood, OHMahall’s
 03.22Detroit, MIThe Shelter
 03.24Chicago, ILBottom Lounge 
03.25Minneapolis, MNCabooze 
03.26Lawrence, KSBottleneck 
03.28Austin, TXParish 
03.29Dallas, TXTrees 
04 .01Tampa, FLThe Orpheum
 10.21 Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young 2023