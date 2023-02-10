Jon Wurster to leave Superchunk

Jon Wurster has stated that he is pulling back on his drumming duties at Superchunk . It appears the split is amicable as he suggests that he might drum for them here and there in the future. Wurster has been with the band since 1993. You can see his statement below.

Wurster Statement Friends,

After much soul-searching, I have decided to fade back from my role as Director of Percussive Research at Superchunk Industries. It’s been a very productive thirty-one years but my heart just isn’t in it anymore. I will most likely don The Shirt™ on special occasions, but unless otherwise noted, my office will be occupied by a more than capable, to-be-named DoPR. The immensely talented @lkbroiler will be behind the kit one week from tonight at the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest in Raleigh, NC.

I wish nothing but the best for Mac, Jim and Jason as they continue producing the high quality, live rock music you have come to know and love.

It has been an honor serving you and I’ll rock your faces somewhere down the line.

Jon Wurster

2/10/23