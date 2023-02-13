Kicksie announces new album, releases “You're On” video

by Em Moore
Toronto-based Kicksie, the indie rock project of Giuliana Mormile, has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Slouch and will be out April 14 via Counter Intuitive Records. A video for their first single “You’re On” which was directed by Hirsch Media has also been released. Kicksie released All My Friends in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Slouch Tracklist
1. Closure
2. You’re On
3. Boyfriend
4. Arcade
5. Sinking In
6. yyyy
7. Wish I Was (Anyone Else) [feat. Mei]
8. Hear Me Out
9. Go-Getter
10. Jaws
11. Whatever, I Guess