Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
U.K. Subs have announced tour dates for their final full tour of the UK. The shows will take place in September and tickets go on sale on February 15. U.K. Subs released their cover album Subversions II in 2019 and their studio album Ziezo in 2016. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 07
|Tunbridge Wells, UK
|The Forum
|Sep 08
|Bristol, UK
|The Fleece
|Sep 09
|Exeter, UK
|The Phoenix
|Sep 10
|Southampton, UK
|1865
|Sep 11
|Reading, UK
|Sub 89
|Sep 12
|Cardiff, UK
|Globe
|Sep 14
|Milton Keynes, UK
|Craufurd Arms
|Sep 15
|Leeds, UK
|Brudenell Club
|Sep 16
|Derby, UK
|Hairy Dog
|Sep 17
|Blackpool, UK
|Waterloo
|Sep 21
|Norwich, UK
|Waterfront
|Sep 22
|Birmingham, UK
|O2 Academy 2
|Sep 23
|Newcastle, UK
|Northeast Calling Festival
|Sep 24
|Edinburgh, UK
|La Belle Angele
|Sep 29
|London, UK
|100 Club
|Sep 30
|London, UK
|100 Club