UK Subs announce final full UK tour

U.K. Subs
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

U.K. Subs have announced tour dates for their final full tour of the UK. The shows will take place in September and tickets go on sale on February 15. U.K. Subs released their cover album Subversions II in 2019 and their studio album Ziezo in 2016. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 07Tunbridge Wells, UKThe Forum
Sep 08Bristol, UKThe Fleece
Sep 09Exeter, UKThe Phoenix
Sep 10Southampton, UK1865
Sep 11Reading, UKSub 89
Sep 12Cardiff, UKGlobe
Sep 14Milton Keynes, UKCraufurd Arms
Sep 15Leeds, UKBrudenell Club
Sep 16Derby, UKHairy Dog
Sep 17Blackpool, UKWaterloo
Sep 21Norwich, UKWaterfront
Sep 22Birmingham, UKO2 Academy 2
Sep 23Newcastle, UKNortheast Calling Festival
Sep 24Edinburgh, UKLa Belle Angele
Sep 29London, UK100 Club
Sep 30London, UK100 Club