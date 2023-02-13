Unsane have announced tour dates for the UK and European leg of their Early Cuts Tour for this spring. The band, now made up of Chris Spencer, Cooper, and Jon Syverson. These dates join their ongoing US dates. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|2/13
|Albany, CA
|Ivy Room
|2/14
|Albany, CA
|Ivy Room
|2/15
|Sacramento, CA
|Cafe Colonial
|2/17
|Seattle, WA
|El Corazon
|2/18
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|2/19
|Boise, ID
|Neurolux
|2/20
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Urban Lounge
|2/21
|Laramie, WY
|The Lair
|2/22
|Denver, CO
|HQ
|2/23
|Omaha, NE
|Reverb Lounge
|2/24
|Kansas City, MO
|Record Bar
|2/25
|Dallas, TX
|Amplified Live Inside Stage
|2/26
|Austin, TX
|The Lost Well
|04/05
|Osnabrück, DE
|Bastard Club
|05/05
|Eeklo, BE
|N9
|06/05
|London, UK
|Desertfest
|07/05
|Southampton, UK
|Suburbia
|08/05
|Brighton, UK
|Green Door Store
|09/05
|Huddersfield, UK
|Parish
|11/05
|Cork, IE
|Cyprus Avenue
|12/05
|Dublin, IE
|Lost Lane
|13/05
|Belfast, UK
|Voodoo
|14/05
|Glasgow, UK
|Nice N Sleazy
|15/05
|Newcastle, UK
|Anarchy Brewery
|17/05
|Brussels, BE
|LA SOURCE BEER CO.
|18/05
|Rotterdam, NL
|Baroeg
|19/05
|Bochum, DE
|Die Trompete
|20/05
|Jena, DE
|KuBA
|21/05
|Wien, AT
|Arena
|22/05
|Budapest, HU
|Robot
|24/05
|Ljubljana, SI
|Channel Zero
|25/05
|Linz, AT
|Kapu
|26/05
|Ebensee, AT
|Kino Ebensee
|27/05
|Delémont, CH
|SAS (Toxoplasmose Festival)
|28/05
|Fribourg, CH
|Nouveau Monde
|30/05
|Marseille, FR
|L’Embobineuse
|31/05
|Bordeaux, FR
|Mac 3
|01/06
|Tours, FR
|Le Foudre
|02/06
|Clermont, FR
|Ferrand Lieu-Dit
|03/06
|Torino, IT
|Spazio 211
|05/06
|Recanati, IT
|Dong
|06/06
|Roma, IT
|30formiche
|07/06
|Pescara, IT
|Scumm
|08/06
|Bologna, IT
|Fermento In Villa
|09/06
|Bergamo, IT
|Rock in Riot
|10/06
|Vicenza, IT
|Bocciodromo