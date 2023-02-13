Unsane announce EU & UK tour dates

Unsane have announced tour dates for the UK and European leg of their Early Cuts Tour for this spring. The band, now made up of Chris Spencer, Cooper, and Jon Syverson. These dates join their ongoing US dates. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
2/13Albany, CAIvy Room
2/14Albany, CAIvy Room
2/15Sacramento, CACafe Colonial
2/17Seattle, WAEl Corazon
2/18Portland, ORMississippi Studios
2/19Boise, IDNeurolux
2/20Salt Lake City, UTUrban Lounge
2/21Laramie, WYThe Lair
2/22Denver, COHQ
2/23Omaha, NEReverb Lounge
2/24Kansas City, MORecord Bar
2/25Dallas, TXAmplified Live Inside Stage
2/26Austin, TXThe Lost Well
04/05Osnabrück, DEBastard Club
05/05Eeklo, BEN9
06/05London, UKDesertfest
07/05Southampton, UKSuburbia
08/05Brighton, UKGreen Door Store
09/05Huddersfield, UKParish
11/05Cork, IECyprus Avenue
12/05Dublin, IELost Lane
13/05Belfast, UKVoodoo
14/05Glasgow, UKNice N Sleazy
15/05Newcastle, UKAnarchy Brewery
17/05Brussels, BELA SOURCE BEER CO.
18/05Rotterdam, NLBaroeg
19/05Bochum, DEDie Trompete
20/05Jena, DEKuBA
21/05Wien, ATArena
22/05Budapest, HURobot
24/05Ljubljana, SIChannel Zero
25/05Linz, ATKapu
26/05Ebensee, ATKino Ebensee
27/05Delémont, CHSAS (Toxoplasmose Festival)
28/05Fribourg, CHNouveau Monde
30/05Marseille, FRL’Embobineuse
31/05Bordeaux, FRMac 3
01/06Tours, FRLe Foudre
02/06Clermont, FRFerrand Lieu-Dit
03/06Torino, ITSpazio 211
05/06Recanati, ITDong
06/06Roma, IT30formiche
07/06Pescara, ITScumm
08/06Bologna, ITFermento In Villa
09/06Bergamo, ITRock in Riot
10/06Vicenza, ITBocciodromo