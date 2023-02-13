Death Goals announce new album, release “Faux Macho” video

London, UK-based duo Death Goals have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called A Garden of Dead Flowers and will be out May 5 via Prosthetic Records. The duo have also released a video for their new song “Faux Macho”. The video was shot at W.N Studios in London and was produced and directed by David Gregory. Death Goals released their album The Horrible and The Miserable in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.