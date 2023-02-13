Gonerfest, the music festival put on by Goner Records, has announced its first wave lineup for this year which marks the 20th anniversary of the label. Osees, The Gories, The Mummies, Marked Men, Chubby and The Gang, Bill Orcutt and Chris Corsano, The Courettes, Dippers, C.O.F.F.I.N., Alien Nosejob, Virvon Varvon, Turnt, Cheater Slicks, Sweeping Promises, The Cool Jerks, Civic, Ibex Clone, Lewsberg, 1-800-Mikey, Tee Vee Repairmann, Vintage Crop, The Smog, andLaundry Bats are set to play. Gonerfest will take place September 28 - October 1. at Railgarten in Memphis, Tennessee.
Previous StoryVideos: Dropkick Murphys: "Never Git Drunk No More" (ft. Nikki Lane)
Next StoryFestivals & Events: NOFX announce lineups for Tacoma farewell shows
Gonerfest announces lineup
Civic: "Fly Song"
Civic release video for "Blood Rushes"
Chubby and The Gang: "Red Rag to a Bull"
Chubby and The Gang to release two-song Christmas single, share “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)”
Chubby And The Gang cancel all summer shows
Chubby And The Gang announce supports for US shows
Chubby and The Gang announce US tour dates
Chubby and The Gang release 'Labour of Love' EP, share video
Turnstile reschedule European dates to summer, UK dates unchanged