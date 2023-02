, Posted by 38 minutes ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Pomps have released a video for their new song “Elite Ennui”. The video was shot and edited by Yasir Khan. The song is off their upcoming album Bottom of the Pomps which will be out February 17 via Bad Time Records. The Pomps released Drums & Liars in 2019. Check out the video below.