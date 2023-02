6 hours ago by Em Moore

Michigan-based ska punks Poindexter have announced that they’ve signed to Ska Punk International. The band have also released their first single on the label called “Body Like That”. The song will be on their upcoming album which will be out in April. Poindexter released their single “Serendipity” in 2022 and their self-titled EP in 2020. Check out the song below.