Heriot release “Demure” video, announce headlining tour

Heriot
by

Heriot have released a video for their new song "Demure". The video was created by Harry Steel. The song is available digitally via Church Road Records. The band has also announced a handful of UK dates for their debut headlining tour. Heriot released their EP Profound Morality [EP] in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
May 09Bournemouth, UKBear Cave 
May 10London, UKThe Black Heart 
May 11Manchester, UKStar & Garter 
May 12Bristol, UKStrange Brew 
May 13Birmingham, UKDead Wax
 May 14Glasgow, UKGarage Attic