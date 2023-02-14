Heriot release “Demure” video, announce headlining tour

by Em Moore
Heriot have released a video for their new song "Demure". The video was created by Harry Steel. The song is available digitally via Church Road Records. The band has also announced a handful of UK dates for their debut headlining tour. Heriot released their EP Profound Morality [EP] in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|May 09
|Bournemouth, UK
|Bear Cave
|May 10
|London, UK
|The Black Heart
|May 11
|Manchester, UK
|Star & Garter
|May 12
|Bristol, UK
|Strange Brew
|May 13
|Birmingham, UK
|Dead Wax
|May 14
|Glasgow, UK
|Garage Attic