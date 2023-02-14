Cursive announce more 'Domestica' 20th anniversary shows (US & CAN)

by Tours

Cursive have announced more Domestica 20th anniversary tour dates. Neva Dinova will support them on select dates and they will be opening for Bright Eyes on select dates. The shows will take place across the US and Canada this spring. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
4/21Fort Collins, COWashington’sw/Neva Dinova 
4/22Denver, COBluebird Theaterw/Neva Dinova
 4/23Salt Lake City, UTUrban Loungew/Neva Dinova 
4/24Boise, IDNeuroluxw/Neva Dinova 
4/25Spokane, WALucky You Loungew/Neva Dinova 
4/26Vancouver, BCRickshaw Theatrew/Neva Dinova
 4/27Seattle, WATractor Tavernw/Neva Dinova
 4/29Portland, ORMississippi Studiosw/Neva Dinova
 4/30Portland, ORMississippi Studiosw/Neva Dinova 
5/2San Francisco, CABottom Of The Hillw/Neva Dinova
 5/3San Francisco, CABottom Of The Hillw/Neva Dinova 
5/4Los Angeles, CAThe Teragram Ballroomw/Neva Dinova 
5/5San Diego, CASoda Barw/Neva Dinova 
5/6Pomona, CAThe Glass Housew/Neva Dinova 
5/7Las Vegas, NVBackstage Bar & Billiardsw/Neva Dinova 
5/8Phoenix, AZCrescent Ballroomw/Neva Dinova 
5/9El Paso, TXThe Lowbrow Palacew/Neva Dinova 
5/11San Antonio, TXPaper Tigerw/Neva Dinova 
5/12Austin, TXMohawk (outside)w/Neva Dinova 
5/13Dallas, TXThe Kessler Theaterw/Neva Dinova 
5/14Tulsa, OKCain’s Ballroomsupporting Bright Eyes
 5/16Omaha, NEThe Waiting Roomw/Neva Dinova
 5/17Madison, WIHigh Noon Saloonw/Neva Dinova 
5/18Minneapolis, MNFine Linew/Neva Dinova
 5/19Chicago, ILBottom Loungew/Neva Dinova