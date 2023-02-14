Omega Tribe to tour USA

Punk icons Omega Tribe will tour USA this April. Southern Cali anarcho-punkers D.O.V.E, will open the shows. Most cities have been announced, but venues are still being worked out and additional dates might be added. You can see the cities/days where the band will play below. More info on the tour will be added here.

DateCity
April 13Boston
April 14NYC
April 15Philadelphia
April 16Pittsburgh
April 18Chicago
April 19Minneapolis
April 20Kansas City
April 22Denver
April 23Albuquerque
April 24Phoenix
April 25Pomona
April 26??????