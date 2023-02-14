Omega Tribe to tour USA

by John Gentile
Punk icons Omega Tribe will tour USA this April. Southern Cali anarcho-punkers D.O.V.E, will open the shows. Most cities have been announced, but venues are still being worked out and additional dates might be added. You can see the cities/days where the band will play below. More info on the tour will be added here.
|Date
|City
|April 13
|Boston
|April 14
|NYC
|April 15
|Philadelphia
|April 16
|Pittsburgh
|April 18
|Chicago
|April 19
|Minneapolis
|April 20
|Kansas City
|April 22
|Denver
|April 23
|Albuquerque
|April 24
|Phoenix
|April 25
|Pomona
|April 26
|??????