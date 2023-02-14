Island of Love announce debut LP, release “Grow / Blues 2000” video

London-based Island of Love have announced that they have signed to Third Man Records and that they will be releasing an album with the label. The album is self-titled and will be out on May 12. The band has also released a video for their two new songs “Grow” and “Blues 2000”. The video was directed and shot by Cole Flynn-Quirke. Island of Love released their EP Songs of Love in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.