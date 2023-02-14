Island of Love announce debut LP, release “Grow / Blues 2000” video

by Em Moore
London-based Island of Love have announced that they have signed to Third Man Records and that they will be releasing an album with the label. The album is self-titled and will be out on May 12. The band has also released a video for their two new songs “Grow” and “Blues 2000”. The video was directed and shot by Cole Flynn-Quirke. Island of Love released their EP Songs of Love in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Island of Love Tracklist
1. Big Whale
2. Fed Rock
3. Grow
4. Blues 2000
5. Sweet Loaf
6. I've Got The Secret
7. Losing Streak
8. Weekend At Clive's
9. Charles
10. Never Understand
11. It Was All OK Forever