50 minutes ago by John Gentile

South Bend's River Rats will release their debut full-length album, Sacred Cheese, in March. The album is self-produced and is their final release as a three-piece. The band has added a new guitar player, Aaron "Clem" Clemenson, to the fold.

The band will have an album release show at The Well in Mishawaka, Indiana on March 17th and return to Punk Rock Night at the Melody Inn in Indianapolis on May 13th. You can check out the video for "For The Restuvus" below.