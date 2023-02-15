The Gaslight Anthem announce US tour dates

The Gaslight Anthem have announced North American tour dates for this May. Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe will be joining them on the majority of dates. Check out the dates elbow.

May 01House of Blues HoustonHouston, TXw/Oso Oso, Emily Wolfe
May 02The Aztec TheatreSan Antonio, TXw/Emily Wolfe
May 03South Side BallroomDallas, TXw/Emily Wolfe
May 06Shaky Knees FestivalAtlanta, GA
May 07Charleston Music HallCharleston, SCw/Oso Oso
May 09Revolution LiveFort Lauderdale, FLw/Oso Oso, Emily Wolfe
May 10Jannus LiveSt. Petersburg, FLw/Oso Oso, Emily Wolfe
May 12The RitzRaleigh, NCw/Oso Oso, Emily Wolfe
May 14Ryman AuditoriumNashville, TNw/Emily Wolfe
May 16The Fillmore CharlotteCharlotte, NCw/Emily Wolfe
May 17Rams Head Live!Baltimore, MDw/Oso Oso, Emily Wolfe
May 19Sound Waves at Hard Rock HotelAtlantic City, NJw/Oso Oso, Emily Wolfe
May 20Outer HarborBuffalo, NYw/Oso Oso, Emily Wolfe
May 21The Dome at Toyota Oakdale TheatreWallingford, CTw/Oso Oso, Emily Wolfe
May 23State TheatrePortland, MEw/Oso Oso
May 25The Wind Creek EventCenter Bethlehem, PAw/Oso Oso
May 26The ParamountHuntington, NY w/Oso Oso
May 27Beak & Skiff Apple OrchardsLaFayette, NYw/Oso Oso