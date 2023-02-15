The Gaslight Anthem have announced North American tour dates for this May. Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe will be joining them on the majority of dates. Check out the dates elbow.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|May 01
|House of Blues Houston
|Houston, TX
|w/Oso Oso, Emily Wolfe
|May 02
|The Aztec Theatre
|San Antonio, TX
|w/Emily Wolfe
|May 03
|South Side Ballroom
|Dallas, TX
|w/Emily Wolfe
|May 06
|Shaky Knees Festival
|Atlanta, GA
|May 07
|Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston, SC
|w/Oso Oso
|May 09
|Revolution Live
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|w/Oso Oso, Emily Wolfe
|May 10
|Jannus Live
|St. Petersburg, FL
|w/Oso Oso, Emily Wolfe
|May 12
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, NC
|w/Oso Oso, Emily Wolfe
|May 14
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville, TN
|w/Emily Wolfe
|May 16
|The Fillmore Charlotte
|Charlotte, NC
|w/Emily Wolfe
|May 17
|Rams Head Live!
|Baltimore, MD
|w/Oso Oso, Emily Wolfe
|May 19
|Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel
|Atlantic City, NJ
|w/Oso Oso, Emily Wolfe
|May 20
|Outer Harbor
|Buffalo, NY
|w/Oso Oso, Emily Wolfe
|May 21
|The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
|Wallingford, CT
|w/Oso Oso, Emily Wolfe
|May 23
|State Theatre
|Portland, ME
|w/Oso Oso
|May 25
|The Wind Creek Event
|Center Bethlehem, PA
|w/Oso Oso
|May 26
|The Paramount
|Huntington, NY
|w/Oso Oso
|May 27
|Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
|LaFayette, NY
|w/Oso Oso