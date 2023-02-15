by Em Moore
Devon Kay and the Solutions and Dollar Signs have announced a handful of US shows together for this April. Devon Kay and the Solutions released their album Grieving Expectation in 2022. Dollar Signs released their album Hearts of Gold in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Apr 20
|Mr. Roboto
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/Hans Gruber and the Die Hards
|Apr 21
|Mahall’s
|Cleveland, OH
|w/Teenage Halloween
|Apr 22
|Stoopfest
|Lansign, MI
|w/Teenage Halloween, JER, Quelle Chris
|Apr 23
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|w/JER, Teenage Halloween