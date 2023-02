7 hours ago by John Gentile

In a brief post, Public Image Limited announced that they will release a new album later this year. It will be called End of the World. The band also has plans to release the new Eurovision entry, "Hawaii," as a 7-inch single. They stated: "Hawaii will be released on limited edition blue 7" vinyl on March 31st via PiL Official and is now available for pre-order. Hawaii / Hawaii (edit). New PiL album 'End Of World' will be released later this year."