Frenzal Rhomb announce new album, release video for “Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids”

Frenzal Rhomb have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Cup of Pestilence and will be out April 7 via Virgin Music Australia and Fat Wreck Chords. The band has also released a video for their new song “Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids” which was created by Pat Fox. Frenzal Rhomb released Hi-Vis High Tea in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.
The Cup of Pestilence Tracklist
1. Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids
2. Gone to the Dogs
3. The Wreckage
4. Dead Man’s Underpants
5. Lil Dead$hit
6. Laneway Dave
7. Instant Coffee
8. Dog Tranquiliser
9. I Think My Neighbour Is Planning to Kill Me
10. Horse Meat
11. How to Make Gravox
12. Deathbed Darren
13. Tontined
14. Fireworks
15. Hospitality and Violence
16. Those People
17. Old Mate Neck Tattoo
18. Finally I Can Get Arrested in This Town
19. Thought It Was Yoga but It Was Ketamine