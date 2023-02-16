Frenzal Rhomb announce new album, release video for “Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids”

Frenzal Rhomb
Frenzal Rhomb have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Cup of Pestilence and will be out April 7 via Virgin Music Australia and Fat Wreck Chords. The band has also released a video for their new song “Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids” which was created by Pat Fox. Frenzal Rhomb released Hi-Vis High Tea in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.

The Cup of Pestilence Tracklist

1. Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids

2. Gone to the Dogs

3. The Wreckage

4. Dead Man’s Underpants

5. Lil Dead$hit

6. Laneway Dave

7. Instant Coffee

8. Dog Tranquiliser

9. I Think My Neighbour Is Planning to Kill Me

10. Horse Meat

11. How to Make Gravox

12. Deathbed Darren

13. Tontined

14. Fireworks

15. Hospitality and Violence

16. Those People

17. Old Mate Neck Tattoo

18. Finally I Can Get Arrested in This Town

19. Thought It Was Yoga but It Was Ketamine