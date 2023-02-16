Frenzal Rhomb announce new album, release video for “Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids”

Frenzal Rhomb have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Cup of Pestilence and will be out April 7 via Virgin Music Australia and Fat Wreck Chords. The band has also released a video for their new song “Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids” which was created by Pat Fox. Frenzal Rhomb released Hi-Vis High Tea in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.