Mediocre announce EP, release “To Know You’re Screwed is to Know a Lot” video

Rock duo Mediocre have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called To Know You’re Screwed and will be out April 7 via Dangerbird Records. They have also released a video for their new song “To Know You’re Screwed is to Know a Lot” which was directed by Keely Martin and Piper Torrison. Mediocre released a handful of singles in 2021 and released Emotion Sickness in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.