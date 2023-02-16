Mediocre announce EP, release “To Know You’re Screwed is to Know a Lot” video

by Em Moore
Rock duo Mediocre have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called To Know You’re Screwed and will be out April 7 via Dangerbird Records. They have also released a video for their new song “To Know You’re Screwed is to Know a Lot” which was directed by Keely Martin and Piper Torrison. Mediocre released a handful of singles in 2021 and released Emotion Sickness in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
To Know You’re Screwed Tracklist
1. To Know You’re Screwed is to Know a Lot
2. Pop Song Baby
3. Wash the Paint
4. Tiny Toad
5. Together Together