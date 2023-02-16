Lagwagon announce Canadian tour

Lagwagon announce Canadian tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Lagwagon have announced Canadian tour dates for this spring. Tickets go on sale on February 17. Lagwagon will be touring Japan in April and released their album Railer in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
5/31Edmonton, ABUnion Hall
6/1Red Deer, ABBo's Bar and Stage
6/3Calgary, ABThe Palace Theatre
6/4Saskatoon, SKLouis'
6/5Winnipeg, MBThe Park Theatre
6/8Toronto, ONLee's Palace
6/9Granby, QCFestival Au Lac
6/10Pont-Rouge, QCRed Bridge Fest