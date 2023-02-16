Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Lagwagon have announced Canadian tour dates for this spring. Tickets go on sale on February 17. Lagwagon will be touring Japan in April and released their album Railer in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|5/31
|Edmonton, AB
|Union Hall
|6/1
|Red Deer, AB
|Bo's Bar and Stage
|6/3
|Calgary, AB
|The Palace Theatre
|6/4
|Saskatoon, SK
|Louis'
|6/5
|Winnipeg, MB
|The Park Theatre
|6/8
|Toronto, ON
|Lee's Palace
|6/9
|Granby, QC
|Festival Au Lac
|6/10
|Pont-Rouge, QC
|Red Bridge Fest