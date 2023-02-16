Worriers release new song, announce spring US shows

Worriers have released a new song called “Prepared to Forget”. It’s off their upcoming album Warm Blanket which will be out April 7 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. They have also announced a handful of US shows for April. Frank Piegaro, Atom Willard, and Dominic Angelella will be joining Lauren Denitzio to make up the band. Lizdelise will be joining them on all dates. Worriers released their Old Friends EP in 2021 and their album You or Someone You Know in 2020. Check out the song and dates below.