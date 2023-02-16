To say I struggle with depression would be an understatement, I've always had issues with my mental health since I was a kid and as a result, maintaining friendships/relationships have always been a challenge, which is what sparked the initial idea for the words. The lyrics for this song attempt to encapsulate those many instances when I was incapable of opening up and being vulnerable with the many people I care so deeply for in my life. Again as with other things I've written the imagery of the song stays close to the winter sorta vibe, oddly most of my songs get written during the winter months. – Griffin Mather