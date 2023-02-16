Contributed by jasonic, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Illinois-based Beer Can’d Festival has announced its lineup for this year. Much The Same, Take The Reins, Capgun Heroes, Won’t Stay Dead, Billy Batts and the Made Men, Space Age Zeros, Fighting for Scraps, Substitute Substitute, On The Cinder, Goodbye Sunshine, The Operators, The Decayed, Clear Coat, Pact Goons, James the Boneboyy and DJ Ivanna Riot will be playing the festival. Beer Can’d Festival will take place April 29 at Blue Island Beer Company in Blue Island, Illinois.