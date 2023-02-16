The Dreaded Laramie announce spring tour (US & CAN)

The Dreaded Laramie
by Tours

The Dreaded Laramie have announced tour dates for this spring. They will be playing the US and Canada. The Dreaded Laramie released their EP Everything A Girl Could Ask For [EP] in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 28The NickBirmingham, AL
Apr 29Rabbit Hole StudiosAthens, GA
Apr 30The BackyardGainesville, FL
May 01FrameworkOrlando, FL
May 02TBATBA
May 03TBAJacksonville, FL
May 04TBASavannah, GA
May 05Different WrldAsheville, NC
May 06TBAKnoxville, TN
May 11The Get Tight LoungeRichmond, VA
May 12Dumpster Out BackPhiladlephia, PA
May 13TBABaltimore, MD
May 14Comet Ping PongWashington, DC
May 15The Pop ClubLong Branch, NJ
May 16The KingslandBrooklyn, NY
May 17DuskProvidence, RI
May 18O’Briens PubAllston, MA
May 19TBATBA
May 20Avant-GardeOttawa, ON
May 21The Painted LadyToronto, ON
May 23Beachland TavernCleveland, OH
May 24The Government CenterPittsburgh, PA
May 25Cafe Bourbon StreetColumbus, OH
May 26The 1901Huntington, WV
May 27Al’s BarLexington, KY