The Dreaded Laramie have announced tour dates for this spring. They will be playing the US and Canada. The Dreaded Laramie released their EP Everything A Girl Could Ask For [EP] in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 28
|The Nick
|Birmingham, AL
|Apr 29
|Rabbit Hole Studios
|Athens, GA
|Apr 30
|The Backyard
|Gainesville, FL
|May 01
|Framework
|Orlando, FL
|May 02
|TBA
|TBA
|May 03
|TBA
|Jacksonville, FL
|May 04
|TBA
|Savannah, GA
|May 05
|Different Wrld
|Asheville, NC
|May 06
|TBA
|Knoxville, TN
|May 11
|The Get Tight Lounge
|Richmond, VA
|May 12
|Dumpster Out Back
|Philadlephia, PA
|May 13
|TBA
|Baltimore, MD
|May 14
|Comet Ping Pong
|Washington, DC
|May 15
|The Pop Club
|Long Branch, NJ
|May 16
|The Kingsland
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 17
|Dusk
|Providence, RI
|May 18
|O’Briens Pub
|Allston, MA
|May 19
|TBA
|TBA
|May 20
|Avant-Garde
|Ottawa, ON
|May 21
|The Painted Lady
|Toronto, ON
|May 23
|Beachland Tavern
|Cleveland, OH
|May 24
|The Government Center
|Pittsburgh, PA
|May 25
|Cafe Bourbon Street
|Columbus, OH
|May 26
|The 1901
|Huntington, WV
|May 27
|Al’s Bar
|Lexington, KY