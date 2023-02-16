Codefendants to release debut LP, share “Def Cons” video, announce US tour

by Em Moore
Codefendants have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called This Is Crime Wave and will be out March 24 via Fat Wreck Chords / Bottles to the Ground. The band has also released a video for their new song “Def Cons” (which was directed by Indecline) as well as announcing a US tour with Zeta. Codefendants released their split with Get Dead in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
This Is Crime Wave Tracklist
1. Def Cons
2. Abscessed (feat. Get Dead and Onry Ozzborn)
3. Fast Ones (feat. The DOC)
4. Suicide by Pigs
5. Disaster Scenes (feat. Stacey Dee)
6. Prison Camp
7. Suckers
8. Brutiful
9. Sell Me Youth
10. Coda-fendants
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 14
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Apr 16
|Knitting Factory
|Los Angeles, CA
|Apr 17
|Chain Reaction
|Anaheim, CA
|Apr 18
|The Underground
|Mesa, AZ
|Apr 19
|Yucca North
|Flagstaff, AZ
|Apr 20
|Rockhouse Bar and Grill
|El Paso, TX
|Apr 22
|Carson Creek Ranch - NOFX Final Tour
|Austin, TX (no Zeta)
|Apr 23
|The Secret Group
|Houston, TX
|Apr 24
|Sundown at Granada
|Dallas, TX
|Apr 25
|Chelsea’s Live
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Apr 26
|Hop Springs
|Murfreesboro, TN
|Apr 27
|Purgatory
|Atlanta, GA
|Apr 29
|Lost Festival
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Jul 23
|Lemay - America’s Car Museum - NOFX Final Tour
|Tacoma, WA (no Zeta)