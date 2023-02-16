Codefendants to release debut LP, share “Def Cons” video, announce US tour

Codefendants have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called This Is Crime Wave and will be out March 24 via Fat Wreck Chords / Bottles to the Ground. The band has also released a video for their new song “Def Cons” (which was directed by Indecline) as well as announcing a US tour with Zeta. Codefendants released their split with Get Dead in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.