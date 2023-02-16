Codefendants to release debut LP, share “Def Cons” video, announce US tour

Codefendants
by

Codefendants have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called This Is Crime Wave and will be out March 24 via Fat Wreck Chords / Bottles to the Ground. The band has also released a video for their new song “Def Cons” (which was directed by Indecline) as well as announcing a US tour with Zeta. Codefendants released their split with Get Dead in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

This Is Crime Wave Tracklist

1. Def Cons

2. Abscessed (feat. Get Dead and Onry Ozzborn)

3. Fast Ones (feat. The DOC)

4. Suicide by Pigs

5. Disaster Scenes (feat. Stacey Dee)

6. Prison Camp

7. Suckers

8. Brutiful

9. Sell Me Youth

10. Coda-fendants

DateVenueCity
Apr 14Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA
Apr 16Knitting FactoryLos Angeles, CA
Apr 17Chain ReactionAnaheim, CA
Apr 18The UndergroundMesa, AZ
Apr 19Yucca NorthFlagstaff, AZ
Apr 20Rockhouse Bar and GrillEl Paso, TX
Apr 22Carson Creek Ranch - NOFX Final TourAustin, TX (no Zeta)
Apr 23The Secret GroupHouston, TX
Apr 24Sundown at GranadaDallas, TX
Apr 25Chelsea’s LiveBaton Rouge, LA
Apr 26Hop SpringsMurfreesboro, TN
Apr 27PurgatoryAtlanta, GA
Apr 29Lost FestivalSt. Petersburg, FL
Jul 23Lemay - America’s Car Museum - NOFX Final TourTacoma, WA (no Zeta)