Rebelmatic: "Amnesia"
Rebelmatic have released a new song. It is called “Amnesia” and appears to be a standalone single. Rebelmatic will be touring the US with Weedeater starting later this month and released Mourning Dove in 2022. Check out the song and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 22The StationCarborro, NC
Feb 23New Brookland TavernColumbia, SC
Feb 24Underground WeekendSavannah, GA
Feb 25Nice GuysCape Coral, FL
Feb 27Will’s PubOrlando, FL
Feb 28PineapplesMelbourne, FL
Mar 01Jack RabbitsJacksonville, FL
Mar 02TribblesPiedmont, SC
Mar 03Asheville Music HallAsheville, NC