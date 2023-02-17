Rebelmatic: “Amnesia”

by Em Moore
Rebelmatic have released a new song. It is called “Amnesia” and appears to be a standalone single. Rebelmatic will be touring the US with Weedeater starting later this month and released Mourning Dove in 2022. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 22
|The Station
|Carborro, NC
|Feb 23
|New Brookland Tavern
|Columbia, SC
|Feb 24
|Underground Weekend
|Savannah, GA
|Feb 25
|Nice Guys
|Cape Coral, FL
|Feb 27
|Will’s Pub
|Orlando, FL
|Feb 28
|Pineapples
|Melbourne, FL
|Mar 01
|Jack Rabbits
|Jacksonville, FL
|Mar 02
|Tribbles
|Piedmont, SC
|Mar 03
|Asheville Music Hall
|Asheville, NC