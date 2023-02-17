Episode #622 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Hallie talk about Men Without Hats, answer mail, and tackle the news. The GISM Military Affairs Neurotic re-issue, Jesse Micheals’ new band, Jivebomb’s video for “Ditz”, the break up of The Sidekicks, NOFX’s Austria and Spain farewell shows, and Iggy Pop’s song “Strung Out Johnny”. Listen to the episode below!