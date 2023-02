8 hours ago by Em Moore

Dave Hause has released a new song. It is called “Damn Personal” and is dedicated to the late Mike Gill. The song is off his upcoming album Drive It Like It’s Stolen which will be out April 28 via Blood Harmony / Soundly Music. Dave House’s festival Sing Us Home will be taking place in Philadelphia this May and he released Blood Harmony in 2021. Check out the song below.