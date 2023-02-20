Pinkshift / Spaced / BLKVAPOR (US & CAN)

Pinkshift / Spaced / BLKVAPOR (US & CAN)
by Tours

Pinkshift have announced a handful of shows for this April. Spcaed and BLKVAPOR will be joining them on all dates. The shows will take place in the US and Canada. Tickets go on sale on February 22. Pinkshift released their album Love Me Forever in 2022 (we also spoke to Paul and Myron about it last year!) and will be touring the US with Origami Angel and Sweet Pill later on in April. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 01Sherman ShowcaseStroudsburg, PA
Apr 02Harrisburg Midtown Arts CenterHarrisburg, PA
Apr 03The State HouseNew Haven, CT
Apr 04The FurnaceBurlington, VT
Apr 05No FunTroy, NY
Apr 07Hard Luck BarToronto, ON
Apr 08The CryptSyracuse, NY