Pinkshift have announced a handful of shows for this April. Spcaed and BLKVAPOR will be joining them on all dates. The shows will take place in the US and Canada. Tickets go on sale on February 22. Pinkshift released their album Love Me Forever in 2022 (we also spoke to Paul and Myron about it last year!) and will be touring the US with Origami Angel and Sweet Pill later on in April. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 01
|Sherman Showcase
|Stroudsburg, PA
|Apr 02
|Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
|Harrisburg, PA
|Apr 03
|The State House
|New Haven, CT
|Apr 04
|The Furnace
|Burlington, VT
|Apr 05
|No Fun
|Troy, NY
|Apr 07
|Hard Luck Bar
|Toronto, ON
|Apr 08
|The Crypt
|Syracuse, NY