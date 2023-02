, Posted by 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Public Serpents have released a video for their new song “When Pigs Lie”. The video was created by Benjamin Clapp. The song is off their upcoming album The Bully Puppet which will be out March 24 via SBAM Records. Public Serpents released a split with Escape From the Zoo in 2020 and their album Feeding of the Fortune 5000 in 2008. Check out the video below.