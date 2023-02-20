Episode #623 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Sam, and Em talk about Integrity re-releasing Humanity is the Devil, Swamp Cabbage Records and Up For Nothing’s Under Covered comp, this year’s Coachella lineup, and Zulu’s video for “Where I’m From”. They also discuss polygamy, open relationships, Eric Andre, and Public Image Limited’s plans to compete in Eurovision. Listen to the episode below!
