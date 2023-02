Podcast 27 minutes ago by Em Moore

Episode #624 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John and Em talk about this year’s Rock Hall of Fame nominees, Zorn’s upcoming LP, Ozzy Osbourne retiring from touring, Gel’s upcoming debut LP and “Attainable” video, the upcoming Aggros album, and Pussy Riot’s “Putin’s Ashes” art piece. Listen to the episode below!