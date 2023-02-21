Shit Present announce debut LP, release “Voice in Your Head”

Shit Present
Shit Present have announced that they will be releasing their debut LP. The album is called What Still Gets Me and will be out May 5 via Specialist Subject. The band has also released a new song called “Voice in Your Head”. Shit Present’s re-pressings of their 2015 self-titled EP and their 2016 EP Misery + Disaster will be out in mid-March also on Specialist Subject. Check out the song and tracklist below.

What Still Gets Me Tracklist

1. Cram The Page

2. Fuck It

3. Voice In Your Head

4. More To Lose

5. Unravelling

6. The Pain

7. Way I'd Like

8. What Still Gets Me

9. Crossed The Line

10. Beyond Tonight

11. Too Into It

12. Ever After

13. Talking About The Rain