Shit Present announce debut LP, release “Voice in Your Head”

by Em Moore
Shit Present have announced that they will be releasing their debut LP. The album is called What Still Gets Me and will be out May 5 via Specialist Subject. The band has also released a new song called “Voice in Your Head”. Shit Present’s re-pressings of their 2015 self-titled EP and their 2016 EP Misery + Disaster will be out in mid-March also on Specialist Subject. Check out the song and tracklist below.
What Still Gets Me Tracklist
1. Cram The Page
2. Fuck It
3. Voice In Your Head
4. More To Lose
5. Unravelling
6. The Pain
7. Way I'd Like
8. What Still Gets Me
9. Crossed The Line
10. Beyond Tonight
11. Too Into It
12. Ever After
13. Talking About The Rain