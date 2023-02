12 hours ago by Em Moore

Los Angeles-based Gal Pal have released a video for their new single “Mirror”. The video was directed and edited by Will Rydall. The single was co-produced by Sami Perez of Cherry Glazerr and Nate Amos of Water From Your Eyes. Gal Pal released their EP Unrest/Unfeeling in 2019. Check out the video below.