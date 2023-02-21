Peter Murphy of Bauhaus to front Bowie tribute tour

Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is going to front the David Bowie tribute tour organized by Bowie guitarist Adrian Belew. The lineup also includes features guitarist Royston Langdon (Spacehog), saxophonist Ron Dziubla, guitarist Eric Schermerhorn, and Matt McJunkin and Jeff Friedl, both of A Perfect Circle. Murphy has previously done a Bowie tribute tour with his own band, and of course, Bauhaus famously covered Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust." tickets go on sale this Friday. You can see the dates deblow.