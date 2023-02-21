Peter Murphy of Bauhaus to front Bowie tribute tour

by John Gentile
Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is going to front the David Bowie tribute tour organized by Bowie guitarist Adrian Belew. The lineup also includes features guitarist Royston Langdon (Spacehog), saxophonist Ron Dziubla, guitarist Eric Schermerhorn, and Matt McJunkin and Jeff Friedl, both of A Perfect Circle. Murphy has previously done a Bowie tribute tour with his own band, and of course, Bauhaus famously covered Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust." tickets go on sale this Friday. You can see the dates deblow.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|4/5
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues
|4/6
|New Orleans, LA
|House of Blues
|4/8
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Mahaffey Theater
|4/9
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|Parker Playhouse
|4/11
|Atlanta, GA
|Variety Playhouse
|4/12
|Chattanooga, TN
|Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
|4/14
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Sandler Center
|4/15
|Westbury, NY
|NYCB Theatre
|4/16
|Red Bank, NJ
|Count Basie Center for the Arts
|4/17
|Englewood, NJ
|Bergen PAC
|4/18
|Glenside, PA
|Keswick Theatre
|4/20
|Ridgefield, CT
|Ridgefield Playhouse
|4/21
|Lynn, MA
|Lynn Auditorium
|4/22
|Staten Island, NY
|St. George Theatre
|4/23
|Washington, DC
|The Hamilton
|4/25
|Munhall, PA
|Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
|4/26
|Cincinnati, OH
|Taft Theatre
|4/28
|Grand Prairie, TX
|Texas Trust CU Theatre
|4/29
|Tulsa, OK
|Tulsa Theater
|4/30
|San Antonio, TX
|HEB Performance Hall
|5/2
|Phoenix, AZ
|Celebrity Theatre
|5/4
|Anaheim, CA
|City National Grove of Anaheim
|5/5
|San Francisco, CA
|The Regency Ballroom
|5/7
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|5/8
|Tacoma, WA
|Temple Theatre