Peter Murphy of Bauhaus to front Bowie tribute tour

Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is going to front the David Bowie tribute tour organized by Bowie guitarist Adrian Belew. The lineup also includes features guitarist Royston Langdon (Spacehog), saxophonist Ron Dziubla, guitarist Eric Schermerhorn, and Matt McJunkin and Jeff Friedl, both of A Perfect Circle. Murphy has previously done a Bowie tribute tour with his own band, and of course, Bauhaus famously covered Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust." tickets go on sale this Friday. You can see the dates deblow.

DateCityVenue
4/5Houston, TXHouse of Blues
4/6New Orleans, LAHouse of Blues
4/8St. Petersburg, FLMahaffey Theater
4/9Ft. Lauderdale, FLParker Playhouse
4/11Atlanta, GAVariety Playhouse
4/12Chattanooga, TNSoldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
4/14Virginia Beach, VASandler Center
4/15Westbury, NYNYCB Theatre
4/16Red Bank, NJCount Basie Center for the Arts
4/17Englewood, NJBergen PAC
4/18Glenside, PAKeswick Theatre
4/20Ridgefield, CTRidgefield Playhouse
4/21Lynn, MALynn Auditorium
4/22Staten Island, NYSt. George Theatre
4/23Washington, DCThe Hamilton
4/25Munhall, PACarnegie of Homestead Music Hall
4/26Cincinnati, OHTaft Theatre
4/28Grand Prairie, TXTexas Trust CU Theatre
4/29Tulsa, OKTulsa Theater
4/30San Antonio, TXHEB Performance Hall
5/2Phoenix, AZCelebrity Theatre
5/4Anaheim, CACity National Grove of Anaheim
5/5San Francisco, CAThe Regency Ballroom
5/7Portland, ORRoseland Theater
5/8Tacoma, WATemple Theatre