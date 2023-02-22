The lineup for the fifth annual No More Dysphoria Fest has been announced. Hit Like A Girl, Petal, Spring SIlver, Lisa, Crooks and Nannies, Sonagi, Witching, Space Camp, Lastima, and Gre/Ay will be playing the festival. The flyer was created by Stacy Oviedo. Proceeds from the festival will go to No More Dysphoria, the non-profit organization run by Nicolle Maroulis of Hit Like A Girl that helps transgender people and gender nonconforming people with their transitions. No More Dysphoria Fest will take place May 6-7 at the Ukie Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.