The lineup for the fifth annual No More Dysphoria Fest has been announced. Hit Like A Girl, Petal, Spring SIlver, Lisa, Crooks and Nannies, Sonagi, Witching, Space Camp, Lastima, and Gre/Ay will be playing the festival. The flyer was created by Stacy Oviedo. Proceeds from the festival will go to No More Dysphoria, the non-profit organization run by Nicolle Maroulis of Hit Like A Girl that helps transgender people and gender nonconforming people with their transitions. No More Dysphoria Fest will take place May 6-7 at the Ukie Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Previous StoryInterviews: Heading 'North to the Future' with Joram Zbichorski of Rust Ring
Next StoryFestivals & Events: MxPx, Turnstile, Bane, Thursday, Scowl, more to play Furnace Fest 2023
No More Dysphoria Fest announces lineup
Hit Like A Girl announce April shows (US)
Sunrot announce new album, release "Gutter" video
Stoop Fest announces first wave lineup
Hit Like A Girl announce new EP, release "Dismay" video
Camp Cope / Petal at The Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON 07/11
Felony For Existing release LP
Sonagi: "Attachment Theory"
Sonagi announce summer tour dates (US & CAN)
Side By Side Weekend announces lineup