13 hours ago by Em Moore

Sprints have released a live video for their song “Literary Mind”. The video was filmed live at Whelan’s in Dublin, Ireland, and was edited by Jonathan Murphy. The live version of the song is out now via City Slang Records and “Literary Mind” was originally released as a single in 2022. Sprints released Sprints Back Catalogue LP in 2022 (a collection of their 2020 single “The Cheek”, 2021 EP Manifesto, and 2022 EP A Modern Job). Check out the video below.